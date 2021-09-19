Can $3.5 Million Mughal-Era Eyeglasses 'Ward Off Evil'?

We wear spectacles to see things better. Well, at least mortals like us do.

But there were two pairs of spectacles made in the 17th century that was supposed to ward off evil and help the wearer reach enlightenment. It's natural that with such heavy-duty responsibility, the glasses needed some serious craftsmanship.

Diamonds and emeralds may not sound like overkill when such a context is adopted.

Two pairs of ancient jewel-encrusted glasses - one with emerald lenses, the other with diamonds - will be sold by Sotheby's New York next month.

Antique spectacles from the 17th century are expected to fetch $3.5 million.

Splendour of #Mughal India.

Designed to help the wearer reach enlightenment and ward off evil, they are set to go on public display for the first time ever as they tour New York, Hong Kong, and London ahead of the October sale.

The spectacles are jewel-encrusted and feature lenses made from diamond and emerald, rather than glass. The glasses are believed to have originally belonged to royals in the Mughal Empire. They are designed to help the wearer 'ward off evil' and 'reach enlightenment.

The "Gate of Paradise" glasses have lenses believed to have been cut from a Colombian emerald weighing over 300 carats.

Some #Mughal specs coming up for auction ⁦@Sothebys⁩. “Lenses in the “Halo of Light” are believed to have been cleaved from a single 200c. diamond found in Golconda. Those in the “Gate of Paradise”… are from a Colombian emerald weighing over 300c.” https://t.co/tUTYxv5Nag — Dr. Claire Morgan (@Meenakari8) September 16, 2021

The lenses in the "Halo of Light" spectacles are thought to come from a single 200-carat diamond found in the famed Golconda region.

The size of the original stones hints at the identity of the spectacles' first owners, with Gibbs speculating that the glasses "could only have belonged" to an emperor, his inner circle, or a high-ranking courtier.

The gemstones were highly prized in Islamic and Indic traditions, where they had strong associations with spirituality.