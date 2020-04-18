Cartoon Version of The Prince Sends 'Humorous' Messages About Covid-19

The first trailer for the royally-inspired animated comedy The Prince emerged Friday.

Fans of writer/Family Guy producer Gary Janetti's ultra sassy memes about Prince George were in for a treat when he shared a promo for the HBO Max show via Instagram.

The cartoon version of the future king was delightfully catty as he addressed the masses about coronavirus from comfort of his royal throne.

Janetti voices the Prince himself, giving the fictional version of the royal the perfect amount of attitude.

The posh little fellow kicks off the video saying: 'Hey guys, It's me Prince George. Thought I'd show you all I'm doing okay.

'Sing Imagine,' he chirped referencing the embarrassing viral video of Gal Gadot and celeb friends singing the John Lennon classic in an attempt to cheer up average Joes.

'Just kidding, just kidding. So out of touch! Cringe, am I right?'

The equally out-of-touch youngster continued: 'Anyway, I know self-isolating is difficult and we're all sick of being stuck in the same 775 rooms... or you know, studio apartments... It's different for everyone.'

'But we're all in this together,' the fictional Prince swung his arms and said before actually admitting: 'Well, not me. I'm not in it with you. But you know, everyone else, you're in it together.'

The precocious character continued, saying: 'So hang in there! Keep making your little workout videos and cooking tutorials. It's all helping.'

'Not really, but who cares?' George went on as he rolled his eyes.

'Try to stay positive and above all, be kind to your servants,' he said. 'They're doing the best they can.'

Then under his breath he muttered: 'Even though lunch f***ing sucked today.'

Little Georgie tried to finish on an inspiring note, telling everyone: 'Anyhow, stay inside, wash your hands, and as Beyonce once famously said "All the single ladies, all the single ladies."'

Along with Janetti, voice talents will include Orlando Bloom and Alan Cumming, according to Deadline.

Janetti is writing and producing the animated satire as well as providing the voice to the six-year-old royal.

Janetti already regularly shares funny Instagram posts and memes from George's point of view, casting the little boy as a sassy and snarky commentator on all things royal and celebrity.

Janetti's Prince George regularly mocks his parents, his younger siblings, his uncle Harry and aunt Meghan, their son Archie, and other members of his family.

But now the rest of the royal family will get to weigh in, too, with Orlando Bloom voicing Prince Harry and Condola Rashad voicing Meghan Markle.

Lucy Punch will play Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Frances De La Tour Queen Elizabeth, and Iwan Rheon Prince William.

Alan Cumming will voice George's butler, Owen.

The series is sure to earn attention, just as several of Janetti's memes made headlines in the past.

Last year, when Princess Eugenie got married, Janetti shared several cheeky takes on the day. Shortly after Eugenie's nuptials, he uploaded a cute picture of George in his wedding outfit, turning around and looking over his shoulder.

Beside it was a picture of Beyoncé at the Met Gala, striking a similar pose.

'Beyoncé taught me this move,' Janetti captioned the snap, as Prince George.

Later, he posted another picture of Princess Eugenie herself, smiling in her white wedding dress and sparkly tiara. It split the screen with a photo of George, also at the wedding, in a snap that appears to have been taken mid-gasp.

'Oh, s***, THAT’S Princess Eugenie!' the pictures were captioned. 'All this time I thought she was one of the maids!'

Later, next to a picture of her sister Princess Beatrice, he wrote: 'Oh, s***, she’s not a maid either!'

Just before the big day, he posted an article written about the wedding, captioning it: 'Princess WHOgenie is more like it.'

He's also taken on Harry and Meghan's wedding, betrayed a rivalry with Princess Charlotte, and had plenty to say about the recent royal drama.

