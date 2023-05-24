Company wants to be the ‘Booking.com for rocket launches’

ALBAWABA Traveling at speeds of nearly 18,000 miles per hour, a rocket can cover the distance from Earth's surface to space orbit in less than 8.5 minutes.

However, the journey for the payload it carries is considerably longer.

Cargo-carrying space missions often involve years of preparation and cost millions of dollars.

But there is a hopeful endeavor from an Abu Dhabi startup aiming to revolutionize this process.

Precious Payload aspires to become the "Booking.com for rocket launches," according to Andrey Maksimov, the CEO and founder of the company, originally from Russia.

Maksimov explains that the platform, launched in 2021, functions similarly to a booking engine's search results.

It provides users with a comprehensive view of commercially available rocket launches worldwide.

Moreover, the platform allows businesses to plan and manage space missions through a single interface.

The goal of Precious Payload is to simplify the complex and time-consuming process, facilitating entrepreneurs and researchers in planning their payload launches effortlessly. Maksimov emphasizes that this initiative contributes to "the expansion of humanity's presence in space."