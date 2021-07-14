Global Orbital Rocket Launches Surge by 44%, U.S. Leads

Space travel is growing in popularity, with private companies and governments moving forward to show their dominance in the sector. Consequently, the number of orbital rocket launches is on the rise.

Data acquired by Finbold indicates that the global number of orbital rockets launched in 2021 H1 surged 43.9% compared to the first half of 2020. As of 2021, the orbital rocket launches stood at 59, while last year, the figure was at 41.

The highest number of launches was in June this year at 13 while in May the figure was nine. In April the launches stood at 11, while in March the number was at 10. In February and January, the launches stood at nine and seven, respectively. April last year recorded the lowest number of missions at four.

In 2021, the United States showed dominance, accounting for about 49% of the launches at 29. China recorded 18 launches, followed by Russia at seven. French space company Arianespace accounts for four orbital launches. India ranks in the fourth spot with one mission.

Increasing interest in space travel spurs rise in orbital rocket launches

The report explains some of the drivers being the increasing orbit rocket launches during the overviewed period. According to the research report:

“The increase in orbital launches during the period highlights the increasing focus to make space travel a routine. The sector has witnessed the entry of private companies working towards making space travel available for private citizens and not just the professional astronauts of space agencies like NASA.”

With high chances of orbital rocket launches likely to increase, the focus is now on the safety of the missions. However, most companies are increasingly focusing on conducting safe flights.