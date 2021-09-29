Creepy Statue of a Drowning Girl Freaks People Out in Spanish City of Bilbao

The face of a young girl drowning in the tide has been unsettling people in the Spanish city.

This hyperreal statue of a drowning girl created by Mexican artist Ruben Orozco appeared unannounced in the Spanish town of Bilbao.

This is a statue of a drowning girl in the river Nervion. The name of it is Bihar which means 'tomorrow' in the Basque language.

“As the tides rise & fall the 120kg fiberglass figure is submerged & uncovered each day which was a reflection on what could happen "if we continue to bet on unsustainable models" such as those that contribute to climate change.”

The artist hopes that this girl will start conversations on climate change and sustainability. He wants the sculpture to make people more aware of how ‘their actions can sink us or keep us afloat.’

“Bihar” is not the first Orozco work to surprise and move Bilbao.

Two years ago, his life-size statue of a lone woman sitting on a park bench, “Invisible Soledad,” sparked a debate about the isolated lives of the elderly.

Creepy but creative…Now, what type of message is this weird face in the water supposed to mean? https://t.co/5z2aX5SnRu — Oʟᴀᴛᴜɴᴅᴇ (@Daddybillion) September 29, 2021

Ruben Orozco Loza was born in 1979 in Guadalajara, Mexico. He is a celebrity sculptor. His works portray great figures of artistic life such as José Clemente Orozco, Frida Kahlo, Juan Gabriel, David Bowie, Pope Francisco, Guillermo del Toro, and even Freddie Mercury himself, among others.

Creator of realistic depictions of human beings through sculpture who uses silicone, wood, resin, marble, and even real hair for his works.