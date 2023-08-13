Dreams come true, 80 years old man goes to space

ALBAWABA - Sometimes it's easy to forget that dreams can come true, no matter how old are you.

John Goodwin, an 80 years old American man with Parkinson's disease, has had a dream since childhood of being able to travel to space, a dream many people young and old have at some point, but it usually ends there, but not for John.

He was able to fulfil his dream of going to space when he travelled as part of a trip organized by the American company, "Virgin Galactic". He arrived in space with civilians and pilots, on a journey that lasted about 60 minutes, and then returned to Earth.

John Goodwin was an Olympic rower who competed in the 1972 Munich Summer Games. He bought a Virgin Galactic ticket back in 2005 but feared after later being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014 that he’d be out of luck. He didn't let that stop him from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and cycling back down though.

According to "Virgin Galactic", this is their third successful flight for this year, which was launched through a runway from New Mexico.

That magical moment when your dreams comes true #Galactic02 pic.twitter.com/k5NsNlXb6u August 10, 2023

And the cameras documented, in a live broadcast on the company's pages, the first enthusiastic moments when the countdown to the start of the trip began.

John Goodwin did not go alone up there, he was joined on the flight by a mother and daughter pair. The sweepstakes winner Keisha Schahaff, 46 years old, is a health coach from Antigua, and her daughter, Anastatia Mayers, 18 years old, is a student at Scotland’s University of Aberdeen. They high-fived and pumped their fists as the spaceport crowd cheered their return.

The flight came to fulfil the promise of the company's founder, British billionaire Richard Branson, two decades ago, to bring tourists into space and experience weightlessness in it.

John Goodwin hopes to raise awareness about his disease, hoping that his journey into space will shed light on this disease and find a cure for it, and he also stated that his trip to space was a dream that came true so miraculously that he did not believe it, and that it was the most exciting and exciting day of his life.