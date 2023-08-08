"Dubai Eye" World's largest ferris wheel stops turning

ALBAWABA In the heart of Dubai's glitzy landscape, a captivating spectacle that was poised to redefine the city's allure has encountered an unexpected hiatus, Dubai Eye, heralded as the globe's largest Ferris wheel, has mysteriously come to a standstill mere months after its highly anticipated debut.

This enigmatic pause has left both residents and tourists puzzled, wondering about the reasons behind the sudden suspension of the iconic attraction.

Originally christened the Dubai Eye, Ain Dubai was conceived as a landmark designed to draw visitors from across the world to the opulent shores of the United Arab Emirates' commercial and leisure hub.

The city, renowned for its architectural marvels, welcomed this grand addition with high hopes of elevating its reputation as a global tourist destination.

According to reports, the extravagant light fixtures that adorn Ain Dubai's exterior remain the only evidence of activity amidst its current stillness.

Despite the intrigue surrounding its unexpected stoppage, the official website of the attraction merely states, "Dubai Eye remains closed until further notice."

Located on the man-made Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai's towering presence amid Dubai's skyscrapers signaled its ambition to capture not just the imagination but also the patronage of tourists.

The wheel's impressive height, measuring 250 meters (825 feet), surpasses even the famed London Eye, making it the tallest of its kind on the planet.

Its colossal size is epitomized by each of its legs, stretching the length of 15 London buses, as reported by Dubai's tourism department.

Boasting 48 air-conditioned passenger cabins, Ain Dubai has the capacity to ferry around 1,750 passengers in a single ride.

This modern marvel was designed to offer a panoramic view of Dubai's resplendent skyline, including iconic landmarks such as the illustrious Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.