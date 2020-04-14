Dubai Police Uses Smart Helmets to Detect The Coronavirus

Dubai's Department of Transportation has adopted the latest technology in detecting coronavirus cases - a smart helmet fitted with an infra-red camera and other Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies such as face recognition technology and car number reading technology.

Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, praised the Department of Transportation Security at Dubai Police, for using the smart helmet as part of modern technologies in securing the transport sector. UAE is the first to use this technology in the region.



Brigadier General Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transportation Security Department, Dubai Police, said that smart helmets scan the temperature of public transport users and measure the audience temperature with high efficiency, in addition to the presence of artificial intelligence technologies such as face recognition technology and car number reading technology.

This step is in line with the administration's strategy to secure the transportation security sector in accordance with the best international standards and practices to counter the spread of Corona virus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.