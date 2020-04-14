Dubai Police Uses Smart Helmets to Detect The Coronavirus

Dubai's Department of Transportation has adopted the latest technology in detecting coronavirus cases - a smart helmet fitted with an infra-red camera and other Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies such as face recognition technology and car number reading technology.
Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, praised the Department of Transportation Security at Dubai Police, for using the smart helmet as part of modern technologies in securing the transport sector. UAE is the first to use this technology in the region.
أشاد معالي الفريق ضاحي خلفان تميم، نائب رئيس الشرطة والأمن العام بدبي، بادارة امن المواصلات بشرطة دبي، على استخدامها الخوذة الذكية ضمن التقنيات الحديثة في تامين قطاع النقل والمواصلات والتي تعتبر الأولى من نوعها على مستوى المنطقة. وصرح العميد عبيد الحثبور، مدير إدارة أمن المواصلات بشرطة دبي، ان الخوذ الذكية تقوم بمسح درجة حرارة مستخدمي المواصلات العامة وقياس درجة حرارة الجمهور بكفاءة عالية، بالإضافة إلي وجود تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي مثل تقنية التعرف على الوجوه وتقنية قراءة ارقام السيارات. وتأتي هذه الخطوة تحقيقًا لاستراتيجية الادارة لتامين قطاع امن النقل والمواصلات وفق افضل المعايير والممارسات العالمية لمواجهة انتشار فايروس كورونا.
Brigadier General Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transportation Security Department, Dubai Police, said that smart helmets scan the temperature of public transport users and measure the audience temperature with high efficiency, in addition to the presence of artificial intelligence technologies such as face recognition technology and car number reading technology.
This step is in line with the administration's strategy to secure the transportation security sector in accordance with the best international standards and practices to counter the spread of Corona virus.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.