Egyptian bride killed 48 hours after wedding

ALBAWABA - An Egyptian bride, commonly known as Tanta bride, was killed 48 hours after her wedding in a shocking crime.

Many media outlets said that Aya al-Shibini, 18, was killed for refusing to have sex with her husband on the first day of marriage. However, her mother confirmed that al-Shibini's groom asked her daughter to perform inappropriate sexual moves and he stabbed her to death when she refused.

مقتل "عروس طنطا" الشابة المصرية "آية الشبيني" بعد ٤٨ ساعة من زواجها فقط على يد زوجها بسلاح أبيض.

وفقًا لموقع "العربية نت" اعترف الزوج بقتل زوجته لرفضها طلباته للفراش وامتناعها عن ممارسة العلاقة الزوجية، مما أدى لنشوب مشادة حادة بينهما وذبحها بسكين فيما بعد. pic.twitter.com/SEAd6CDHYn — M.MIX (@M_mixxxx) May 1, 2023

The bride's mother added, in statements with the "Cairo 24" website: "I asked my daughter for patience as she was at the beginning of her marriage."

Egyptian media said that the husband confessed to stabbing his wife several times to death 48 hours after marriage after she refused to have sex with him and claimed that she accused him of being impotence.

نُشرَت، أمس الخميس، اعترافات محمد أ. الذي قتل الشابة #آية_الشبيني طعناً، في شقّتهما في مدينة #طنطا المصرية، بعد 48 ساعة على زواجهما. وبحسب عائلة الضحية، اتصل القاتل بشقيقها وطلب منه الحضور إلى المنزل، ثم لاذ بالفرار عند وصوله، وكان يكرّر «انا الي قتلتها». وقد ألقت الشرطة القبض… pic.twitter.com/B9xnMuMO8O — Megaphone (@megaphone_news) May 5, 2023

The victim's family said that al-Shibini was found inside her home covered in blood, with several stab wounds, and her husband fled the house the victim’s family arrived.

Witnesses and neighbors said that the bride and her husband were heard arguing overnight. Following the crime, the husband was arrested by the police and confessed to carrying out the crime.