Video: Egyptian man strips naked, harasses tourist

Published April 27th, 2023 - 07:35 GMT
Egyptian man
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - A video of an Egyptian man harassing a female tourist in Cairo triggered public anger with people questioning the fate of the Egyptian tourism sector after the incident.

In the clip, an Egyptian man harassed a woman tourist who was seen in the video wearing a short pink skirt in Cairo's Tahrir Square. He stripped half-naked and removed his t-shirt in the middle of the street.

The man, who was accompanied by two of his friends, was arrested along with the two others by the police in Egypt with accusations of harassing a tourist.

In detail, the police said to view the video on a Facebook page and confirmed arresting the suspects. The three men, according to witnesses, were following the tourist and speaking indecent sexual words out loud before a person started to remove his clothes in front of her.

After the clip went viral online, the Egyptian authorities opened a probe into the harassment incident and figured out the men's identities and it was able to arrest them in a short time.

The three suspects confessed to committing the incident, and legal measures were taken against them. They were referred to the Public Prosecution Office, which conducted the investigation.

Tags:EgyptCairosexual harassmentHarassmentTouristTourism

