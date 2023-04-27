Video: Egyptian man strips naked, harasses tourist

ALBAWABA - A video of an Egyptian man harassing a female tourist in Cairo triggered public anger with people questioning the fate of the Egyptian tourism sector after the incident.

In the clip, an Egyptian man harassed a woman tourist who was seen in the video wearing a short pink skirt in Cairo's Tahrir Square. He stripped half-naked and removed his t-shirt in the middle of the street.

إذا أرادت #مصر أن تعيد مجدها كوجهة سياحية ، عليها الضرب بيد من حديد على كل متحرش ، هذا المعتوه لاحق سائحة في أحد أكثر الميادين تواجد أمني في القاهرة ، لم يكتفي بالكلمات والأيحاءات الغير أخلاقية بل حتى خلع ملابسه !

ننتظر #تم_القبض بالنسخة المصرية pic.twitter.com/uAeA10fZqP — ضياء بن سعيد || DHIYA (@msafr2002) April 25, 2023

The man, who was accompanied by two of his friends, was arrested along with the two others by the police in Egypt with accusations of harassing a tourist.

In detail, the police said to view the video on a Facebook page and confirmed arresting the suspects. The three men, according to witnesses, were following the tourist and speaking indecent sexual words out loud before a person started to remove his clothes in front of her.

After the clip went viral online, the Egyptian authorities opened a probe into the harassment incident and figured out the men's identities and it was able to arrest them in a short time.

The three suspects confessed to committing the incident, and legal measures were taken against them. They were referred to the Public Prosecution Office, which conducted the investigation.