Egyptian Comedy Star Adel Emam is Alive

Egyptian comedy star Adel Emam, 79, spoke to refute rumors of his death, asserting that his health condition is fine.

He laughed, “You always spread such rumors. They turn into a silly joke,” El Watan newspaper reported.

Emam attended the funeral of the late actor Ezzat Abu Auf on July 2 in the police mosque of Sixth of October city.





Emam affirmed, “Thanks be to Allah, I’m in a good health,” joking, “Have you killed me off again?!”

Emam failed to show in the series “Valentino” during Ramadan because of production problems. The series was scripted by Ayman Bahgat Amar, directed by Rami Imam and acted by Adel Imam, Dalal Abd el-Aziz, Rania Mahmoud Yassin, Badriya Tolba, Huda al-Mufti, Soliman Eid and Hamdi al Mirghani.

This article has been adapted from its original source.