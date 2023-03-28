Egyptian woman becomes 1st Christian Mesaharaty

  1. Home
Published March 28th, 2023 - 09:57 GMT
Katy Zarif broke the stereotype and became the first female Christian to work as a Mesaharaty wandering Dahab streets and waking people up.
Katy Zarif becomes the first female Christian to work as a Mesaharaty. (Instagram)
ALBAWABA - An Egyptian woman living in Dahab becomes the first female Christian to work as a Mesaharaty.

Mesaharaty is the person who uses drums to wake up Muslims during the nights of Ramadan to eat the pre-dawn meal and most of the workers are usually men.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, Katy Zarif broke the stereotype and became the first female Christian to work as a Mesaharaty wandering Dahab streets and waking people up.

According to local media, Zarif explained that currently, Dahab, which is a small town on the southeast coast of the Sinai Peninsula, has no Mesaharaty and she wanted to make her Muslim friends happy so she became one.

