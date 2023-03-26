  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iraq arrests 38 for not fasting in Ramadan

Iraq arrests 38 for not fasting in Ramadan

Published March 26th, 2023 - 06:18 GMT
Ramadan
Iraqis muslims buy Geymar with Kahi (Iraqi clotted cream) in Baghdad's Sadriya neighbourhood on the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, on May 2, 2022. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Iraqi authorities arrested dozens of people for eating in public during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, local media reported.

Also ReadSaudi Ramadan show mocks Biden, RonaldoSaudi Ramadan show mocks Biden, Ronaldo

Eight restaurants and cafes were also shut down by the government for selling food and beverages on the the first day of fasting, without official approval.

Thirty-eight people were arrested in Karbala on Thursday after they were caught eating in public.

Also ReadSaudi Ramadan show mocks Biden, RonaldoAlbawaba picks 2023 Ramadan series to watch

Activists were angered by the controversial news since Iraq boasts of a diverse community with multiple religions. Article 2 of the constitution guarantees freedoms for all religions.

Less than 250,000 Christians live in Iraq, which has a population of 43.5 million, according to the latest data shared in March 2021.

Not only in Iraq, but many Muslim countries also ban eating and drinking in public during Ramadan as a show of respect to the feelings of the fasting majority.

Tags:RamadanIraqFasting

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...