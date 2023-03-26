Iraq arrests 38 for not fasting in Ramadan

ALBAWABA - Iraqi authorities arrested dozens of people for eating in public during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, local media reported.

Eight restaurants and cafes were also shut down by the government for selling food and beverages on the the first day of fasting, without official approval.

"عيفوا هذوله وحاسبو أهل الأسعار الغالية!" جدل في العراق بعد اعتقال 38 شخصا بتهمة "الإجهار في الإفطار"! #جعفر_توك pic.twitter.com/xpltayGio4 — Jaafar Abdul Karim (@jaafarAbdulKari) March 24, 2023

Thirty-eight people were arrested in Karbala on Thursday after they were caught eating in public.

Activists were angered by the controversial news since Iraq boasts of a diverse community with multiple religions. Article 2 of the constitution guarantees freedoms for all religions.

Less than 250,000 Christians live in Iraq, which has a population of 43.5 million, according to the latest data shared in March 2021.

Not only in Iraq, but many Muslim countries also ban eating and drinking in public during Ramadan as a show of respect to the feelings of the fasting majority.