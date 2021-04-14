'Eid Mubarak'! LEGO Tweets For Ramadan

Every year just before Ramadan begins, congratulations and greetings are widely circulated to family, friends, employees and the general public to celebrate the commencement of the holy month.

Some businesses make use of this celebratory period by sending out Ramadan greetings while simultaneously marketing their products. Yet, despite the fact that Ramadan has been observed each year for more than 14 centuries, a few companies are still mistaking the holy month of Ramadan for Eid Al-Fitr, the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan.

I remember I fainted in Ramadan once at the beach and the ambulance took to me to the hospital and the case file read “Fasting for Eid” and that’s what that Lego thing reminds me of lol #ramadanmubarak pic.twitter.com/65PXLGhzcf — relief happy - فَإِنَّ مَعَ الْعُسْرِ يُسْرًا (@YSaidDream) April 13, 2021

Indeed, on the first day of Ramadan this year, the toy company, LEGO, tweeted what is likely intended to be a Ramadan greeting that reads: “Make it a celebration to remember with a LEGO set and open the door to quality family time spent together.”

Make it a celebration to remember with a LEGO® set and open the door to quality family time spent together. — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 12, 2021

So far so good, right? Well not necessarily, because the picture attached with the tweet displayed a text showing “Eid Mubarak” instead of Ramadan Kareem, or any other traditional Ramadan greeting.

Although people were not hugely disturbed by the mistake, most comments on the greeting acknowledged the effort from the part of LEGO, but highlighted that Eid is not due for another 30 days.

