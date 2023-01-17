  1. Home
  3. Eiffel Tower supports women in Iran

Sally Shakkour

Published January 17th, 2023 - 08:05 GMT
Eiffel Tower
A protester holds a banner during a gathering on the Trocadero Esplanade facing the Eiffel Tower, on which the slogan "Woman. Life. Freedom." is to be displayed in support of the Iranian people. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - France's Eiffel Tower lit up with supported messages for protesters in Iran who are uprising against the government and calling for greater women rights.

The slogan "Femme, Vie, Liberte — Women, Life, Freedom" was seen on the landmark in the capital Paris.

The hashtag "Stop Executions in Iran" was also projected on the Eiffel Tower.

Since the start of the protests in Iran on Sept. 17, 2022, one day after the death of activist Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police, the slogan "زن، زندگی، آزادی — Women, Life, Freedom" became the highlight of the anti-government demonstrations.

Amini was arrested on Sept. 13, 2022, for allegedly wearing the hijab, or the headdress, improperly and violating the country's dress code amid Iran's tightening rules against women.

Massive demonstrations erupted in Iran following Amini's death, calling for the overthrow of Khameini's government and abolishing the morality police.

Protesters also called for wider freedoms to women, including their right to reject the compulsory hijab.

