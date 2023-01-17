Eiffel Tower supports women in Iran

ALBAWABA - France's Eiffel Tower lit up with supported messages for protesters in Iran who are uprising against the government and calling for greater women rights.

The slogan "Femme, Vie, Liberte — Women, Life, Freedom" was seen on the landmark in the capital Paris.

The hashtag "Stop Executions in Iran" was also projected on the Eiffel Tower.

Video of the Eiffel Tower tonight in Paris with #WomanLifeFreedom and #StopExecutionsInIran projected on it in honor of the people of #Iran. #France should match this gesture with action in supporting EU listing #IRGCterrorists. pic.twitter.com/mcRtm3w68D — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 16, 2023

Since the start of the protests in Iran on Sept. 17, 2022, one day after the death of activist Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police, the slogan "زن، زندگی، آزادی — Women, Life, Freedom" became the highlight of the anti-government demonstrations.

Amini was arrested on Sept. 13, 2022, for allegedly wearing the hijab, or the headdress, improperly and violating the country's dress code amid Iran's tightening rules against women.

Massive demonstrations erupted in Iran following Amini's death, calling for the overthrow of Khameini's government and abolishing the morality police.

Protesters also called for wider freedoms to women, including their right to reject the compulsory hijab.