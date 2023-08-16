Emerging Eris Variant sparks concerns: Is a fresh COVID crisis unfolding?

ALBAWABA - The global fight against COVID-19 has taken a new twist with the emergence of the Eris variant, a subtype of Omicron, leading to a surge in infection numbers.

Experts are issuing warnings about an unclassified variant tentatively labeled 'BA.6', which has caused alarm due to its limited appearances in Denmark and Israel. The mutation patterns of this unidentified variant raise apprehensions about the potential for a broader impact.

While the era of widespread lockdowns and overwhelmed medical facilities may appear to be fading, the world now confronts a renewed challenge from the coronavirus.

ERIS REEMERGES! WHO CAUTIONS AGAINST RELAXING MEASURES

Resurgences in COVID-19 cases are being observed in countries like the USA and UK. The swift escalation is linked to the Eris variant, a variation of Omicron. Current data indicates that around one out of every ten COVID cases can be attributed to Eris.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm over the EG.5 variant, referred to as 'Eris', being identified in 51 countries. They strongly advocate maintaining COVID precautions and avoiding complacency.

Upcoming Release of New Vaccine, but Concerns Loom: Public Hesitation Expected

According to data provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospitalizations have risen by over 40% since June. Nonetheless, this figure remains below 90% of the peak levels witnessed during the Omicron outbreak of January 2022.

Worries stemming from the Eris variant have dominated recent headlines in Western media. Dr. Trisha Greenhalgh from the University of Oxford shared a thought-provoking statement on Twitter:

Covid is on the rise again—so what next? | The BMJ ⁦@chrischirp⁩ https://t.co/l15H9wOb0N — Trisha Greenhalgh (@trishgreenhalgh) August 15, 2023

With a 12% surge in hospitalizations, the USA is experiencing renewed appeals for maintaining mask usage.

Dr. Céline Gounder, a former member of President Biden's Coronavirus Advisory Board, commented, "Reinstating mask-wearing in crowded settings could be advisable."

NEW THREAT LOOMING: DETECTED IN TWO COUNTRIES

Recent reports from UK media sources underscore concerns about an unnamed variant provisionally termed 'BA.6'. Despite its limited presence in Denmark and Israel, experts are questioning whether its alarming mutation trends could potentially trigger a more widespread outbreak.