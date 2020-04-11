Emirati Men Who Have More Than One Wife Need 'Permits' to Visit Them

The disruption wrought by the global pandemic is proving an unprecedented challenge to all aspects of life, not least physical relationships.



While those living under one roof and not having to self-isolate are considered fortunate, the enforced proximity can be an issue for some.



In the UAE, where polygamy is common, men who have more than one wife in one home are in a state of disarray.



With Dubai still under curfew and movement heavily curtailed, the persimissibility of visiting spouses scattered across the city is a grey area.



On Tuesday, presenter of a show on Dubai TV probed the city's police chief on the matter, who complained of being overwhelmed by requests from men unsure about the legality of "leaving the home of one wife to visit the other".

Saif Al-Mazrou'i relayed firm instructions - "Those with two wives, or even four, must respect the program of national disinfection and apply for permits''



The presenter then suggested polygamists were making last ditch attempts to ensure lockdowns was spent with their partner of choice.



Al-Mazrou'i said he would not comment on domestic affairs but prayed "Allah helped them".



Read also: Wives can refuse sexual advances from husbands during coronavirus epidemic