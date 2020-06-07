Emotional Moment! Lifeless Fawn Nursed Back Into Life

This is the heart-warming moment a fawn is nursed back to health after being discovered floating lifeless on the surface of a lake.

In the footage the lifeless fawn is placed in a towel and dried off.

Then two men begin performing CPR on the animal with a shirtless man in blue shorts performing chest-compressions and the second man, called Brian, blowing air into the animal’s mouth.

The men then dip the animal back in the water before compressing its chest once again.

In the video, Brian is heard saying: ‘You can see her heart beating.’

To which the younger man says: ‘I can feel it too. It’s weak.’

All of a sudden, the animal springs back to life and rolls around on the towel.

The younger man then says that he didn’t expect to be saving a fawn but he was glad he was able to help.

One of the people in the video said: ‘The fawn was floating lifeless in the water. Brian discovered it boating by with our daughter, Brynn, on their afternoon tubing excursion.

‘The fawn looked like a dead fish that was at the top of the lake water, and upon approach, the white spots in its coat reviled that it was not a fish but a baby fawn!

‘Brian immediately scooped the baby out of the water and some people nearby stopped to assist.

‘The young gentleman in the picture helped Brian as the CPR proved to bring the baby back to life.

‘The baby fawn is recovering and being rehabilitated to return back into its natural habitat. God is Good!’

The incredible footage was recorded in Tyler, Texas, on June 2.

This article has been adapted from its original source.