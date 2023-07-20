Farah Abu Adila is first Jordanian to Win Miss Arab USA

ALBAWABA Farah Abu Adila, a radiant young woman from Jordan, made history by becoming the first Jordanian to win title of Miss Arab USA.

Farah Abu Adila was born in Amman, Jordan, and from a young age, she harbored dreams of making a difference in the world and breaking barriers.

Farah competed for the title against 29 girls from the Arab world, and she won the title and received $10,000 as a gift.

Growing up in a supportive family, she was encouraged to pursue her passions and talents. Her charming personality and dedication to community service set the foundation for her extraordinary journey in the pageant world.

Farah graduated from Petra University with a bachelor's degree in English language. She currently works as a manager at a medical center, in addition to holding a position of responsibility at a medical investment company in Chicago.

Farah expressed her immense happiness for winning the title through her "Instagram" account and commented by saying "I’m so proud to announce that I’ve been chosen to represent the Arab Americans in the USA by being crowned as Miss Arab USA 2023 yesterday in Arizona."



Iraqi contestant May Mandawi ranked second and earned the title of first runner-up, while Palestinian contestant Noor Rizk was awarded the title of second runner-up. Meanwhile, Jordanian contestant Asrar Qaisi was crowned the Talent Queen for her excellence in drawing.

According to news sources , Farah was born in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in 1997, but she immigrated to the United States in 2021.