Fight Cabin Fever With These Middle East Hiking Trails

COVID got you stressed? Stuck inside your home all day working remote? Don’t despair - these Middle East hiking trails will help you fight cabin fever and get you outside for some fresh air and beautiful views.

Jebel Akhdar - Oman

Jebel Akhdar. (Shutterstock archive)

Jebel Akhdar (Green Mountain) is a towering mountain and one of the best places for Middle East hiking trails. There are plenty of trails and paths to choose from and regardless of where you go you’re going to have a breathtaking view of the valleys and mountains that surround you.

But if you do choose to go Jebel Akhdar be sure to go with a car that has four-wheel drive.

To reach the top of the mountain where the trails start you need to drive up an extremely steep incline. Getting down the mountain would be as equally dangerous without the right car for the job.

Hatta - UAE

Hatta in the UAE. (Shutterstock archive)

For Middle East hiking trails in the UAE, consider heading to Hatta. It’s easily reachable by car and the hiking trails here will take you through green plateaus, jagged mountains and desert fields.

It’s also well worth working your way towards the Hatta Dam and reservoir. There you’ll find a gorgeous view of the reservoir’s turquoise waters along with an incredible vantage point of the mountains.

Wadi Al Disah - Saudi Arabia

Wadi Al Disah. (Shutterstock archive)

Wadi Al Disah in the northwestern corner of Saudi Arabia is a Middle East hiking trail packed with greenery and water.

It’s a hidden oasis in the desert that’s not easy to reach but the water, vegetation and valley views serve as a reward for reaching this remote destination

Sinai Trail - Egypt

The Sinai Trail. (Shutterstock archive)

The Sinai Trail in Egypt is a Middle East hiking trail boasted as being the first long distance trail in Egypt.

The trail is approximately 200 kilometers (124 miles) long and takes 12 days to complete. It is not a trail meant for beginners but expect gorgeous views and cultural experiences along the way as you meet the three bedouin tribes who serve as guides.

And, if you really want to see parts of the trail without committing to an exhausting 12 days, there are multiple turnaround points and opportunities to cut things short.

Dana Biosphere - Jordan

The Dana Biosphere. (Shutterstock archive)

The Dana Biosphere in Jordan is a nature reserve that sprawls as far as the eye can see and is home to numerous hiking trails.

If you stay at the Wadi Dana Eco-Camp there’s a nearby mountain top that can be reached within a short hike. Once at the top it offers a view that lets you see until everything fades into the horizon.

Additionally, there’s the nearby Wadi Ghuweir hike that will take you through valleys and crystal clear waters along the way.

Umm Bab - Qatar

Umm Bab. (Shutterstock archive)

We’re cheating a little with this one because Umm Bab in Qatar is rather flat, but if you’re in the country and looking for Middle East hiking trails Umm Bab is a great choice.

It can be easily accessed via car and once you’re parked you can find plenty of beautiful paths that take you along Qatar’s coastline. It’s perfect for beach hikes and trails that let you enjoy the coast breeze.