Flamingos Prefer to be With Certain Friends Like Human

A new research revealed that flamingos, like human, form social bonds for a variety of reasons.

According to scientists, these birds form friendships that last for years and "choose to hang out" with each other.

A five-year study found the distinctive pink birds, known to be highly sociable as part of a large flock, often prefer to spend time with specific close "friends" within their group, the Independent reported.

They even appear to avoid certain individuals they don't get on with, said researchers at the University of Exeter.



The team behind the study found social bonds including "married" couples, same-sex friendships and even groups of three and four close friends while examining four flamingo species.

Dr. Paul Rose, author of the study, published in the journal Behavioral Processes, said the findings showed "flamingo societies are complex."

"They are formed of long-standing friendships rather than loose, random connections. If flamingos don't find a mate, they spend their time alone, he said.

"Some mating couples spend much of their time together, but lots of other social bonds also exist. We see pairs of males or females choosing to 'hang out', we see trios and quartets that are regularly together," he noted.

This article has been adapted from its original source.