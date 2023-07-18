Football field located on top of volcano, would you try?

ALBAWABA - Some people might describe football to be a fiery sport, as it needs a lot of running and quick thinking.

Strength is required for all people who want to play football, but have you ever thought about how it would be if you played football on top of a volcano? This might just be a new level of "fiery and stress."

Claudio Cruz / AFP

In the district of Xochimilco located in Mexico, a verdant area in the southeastern part of the rapidly growing metropolis, stands the inactive Teoca volcano. This towering peak reaches an altitude of over 2,700 meters above sea level. This is one of the many volcanos in Mexico.

The love for football runs deep in Mexico, with football being one of their passions. Remarkably, they have created a distinctive playing field on top of a volcano. During weekends, approximately ten non-professional sports teams engage in friendly competition within its impressive crater.

A graphic designer, Adrian Garcia, said "It's a unique pitch, it's very nice to come here to distract yourself, relax, and spend time with friends and family".

While another by the name of Daniel Mancilla Pena said "It's fantastic. It’s very impressive to come all the way up here to the pitch and to have a very nice setting to play football."

Claudio Cruz / AFP

Once serving as a ceremonial hub, the location underwent a transformation and was repurposed as a soccer field due to its unsuitability. It has since become a nice place to spend time with friends and loved ones alike.

Sitting atop the volcano, the football field is situated on a path that's only accessible via a single road that requires an 18km hike to get to the top. Joel Becerril, the representative of the league, noted, "I remember being carried up here as a child when the pitch was around 70 years old."