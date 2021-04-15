Get a Tattoo and Free Burgers For a Year!

A California-based restaurant chain is offering customers free burgers for a year if they get hamburger tattoos bearing the eatery's name.

Farmer Boys announced it partnered with The Honorable Society tattoo shop in West Hollywood, Calif., and Rockin Ink Tattoo in Las Vegas to offer three different 2-inch-by-2-inch tattoo designs.

Customers who receive the tattoos will receive free burgers for a year from Farmer Boys locations.

Farmer Boys said the promotion celebrates the chain's 40th anniversary.

Customers can sign up for tattoo appointments on the restaurant's website.

This article has been adapted from its original source.