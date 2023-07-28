Global Boiling ِAge Unleashed

ALBAWABA - In a startling announcement, the United Nations has sounded the alarm, declaring that the era of global warming has officially come to a close, and the world is now entering a new and concerning phase known as the "Global Boiling Age." The planet is witnessing an unprecedented wave of scorching temperatures, and wildfires.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a sobering message, stating, "The global warming age is behind us; the global boiling age is upon us. The air has become unbreathable, and the relentless heat is pushing the boundaries of human endurance. The profits reaped from fossil fuels and the failure to take timely climate action are no longer tolerable."

The impact of climate change-induced extreme heat is painting a grim picture globally. Experts warn that July could stand as the hottest month in the past 120,000 years, a staggering record. Guterres emphasized, "The three-week period in July has already broken records as the hottest ever recorded. Ocean temperatures are soaring to unprecedented levels during this time of the year. The consequences are evident and tragically unfolding before our eyes."

In response to the crisis, Guterres urgently called on the international community to take swift and decisive action to curb temperature rise and avert the catastrophic repercussions of climate change. He made a powerful plea for fossil fuel companies to make a transition to renewable energy sources without delay. "Waiting for others to lead is no longer an option. We are running out of time. Coming together to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius is still within our grasp and our responsibility," Guterres stressed.

The world now stands at a critical crossroads, as leaders, governments, and industries grapple with the urgent need to address climate change. The call for action is resounding, and the global community faces a moment of truth in safeguarding the planet for future generations. The implications of this declaration will ripple through climate discussions, policy-making, and international cooperation in the fight against a rapidly heating planet.