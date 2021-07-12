  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Out of the World Memes Mocking Elon Musk's 'Many Many Announcements'

Out of the World Memes Mocking Elon Musk's 'Many Many Announcements'

Published July 12th, 2021 - 06:21 GMT
Elon Musk
Elon Musk has been tweeting in support of Dodgecoin to help maintain its price. (Albawaba)

How many times a week do you read the headline "Elon Musk just announced..." or "Elon Musk just tweeted..."? Apparently, the internet has noticed that the Tesla founder makes a little too many announcements and decided to make memes to mark the numerous moments.

Also ReadElon Musk: Humans to Colonise Mars and Live Inside Glass Domes by 2050Elon Musk: Humans to Colonise Mars and Live Inside Glass Domes by 2050

Whether he is announcing new Tesla cars, a SpaceX trip, future plans to colonize the red planet, the name of his newborn, supporting Dogecoin, or ditching Bitcoin, Elon Musk is always making headlines and inspiring online talks.

Yesterday, Elon Musk's tweet in support of Dogecoin prices, hoping to maintain its price up, triggered a flood of memes under the hashtag #ElonMuskJustAnnounced.

Also ReadElon Musk: Humans to Colonise Mars and Live Inside Glass Domes by 2050Elon Musk Hosting SNL: 'Did You Think I Was Going to Be a Chill, Normal Dude?'

Musk was in New Mexico earlier yesterday in support of Virgin Galactic's first trip to the edge of space, carrying its founder Sir Richard Branson, which landed back on earth successfully. News outlets reported Musk's purchase of a 250,000 dollars ticket to take the same trip soon.

Tags:Elon MuskmemesElon Musk just announcedDodgecoinSpaceXTesla

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...