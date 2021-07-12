Out of the World Memes Mocking Elon Musk's 'Many Many Announcements'

How many times a week do you read the headline "Elon Musk just announced..." or "Elon Musk just tweeted..."? Apparently, the internet has noticed that the Tesla founder makes a little too many announcements and decided to make memes to mark the numerous moments.

Dragon returning from orbit https://t.co/MR2JE4ZSgr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2021

Whether he is announcing new Tesla cars, a SpaceX trip, future plans to colonize the red planet, the name of his newborn, supporting Dogecoin, or ditching Bitcoin, Elon Musk is always making headlines and inspiring online talks.

#ElonMuskJustAnnounced he's building a Pluto statue on Pluto. pic.twitter.com/9pyc6cG3FB — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) July 12, 2021

Yesterday, Elon Musk's tweet in support of Dogecoin prices, hoping to maintain its price up, triggered a flood of memes under the hashtag #ElonMuskJustAnnounced.

#ElonMuskJustAnnounced that Elon is short for Watermelon. pic.twitter.com/E32tpTZ0P4 — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) July 12, 2021

Musk was in New Mexico earlier yesterday in support of Virgin Galactic's first trip to the edge of space, carrying its founder Sir Richard Branson, which landed back on earth successfully. News outlets reported Musk's purchase of a 250,000 dollars ticket to take the same trip soon.