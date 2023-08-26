Global tributes on international dog day: Honoring canine heroes

ALBAWABA - As the world commemorated International Dog Day on August 26th, a multitude of international entities came together to celebrate the remarkable contributions of our furry companions. NATO, United Nations agencies, national leaders, and numerous organizations joined in paying homage to the valiant efforts of dogs.

The European Union Civil Protection marked the occasion by acknowledging the indomitable spirit of search and rescue dogs that tirelessly served during the aftermath of Turkey's devastating earthquakes on February 6th. Their message resonated with the sentiment, "On this International Dog Day, let's recall the extraordinary search and rescue work of dogs in the wake of Turkey's tragic seismic events."

Shutterstock

Irish President Michael D. Higgins expressed his heartfelt gratitude by sharing a candid moment with his canine companion, extending appreciation to all those tirelessly working for the welfare of our four-legged friends.

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) took the opportunity to spotlight their dedicated National Dog Unit, inviting the world to meet the team and recognize the pivotal role these dogs play in various security missions.

Europe Aid and Civil Protection released a poignant video featuring one of the canine heroes that participated in the intensive search and rescue efforts during Turkey's earthquakes. Their statement read, "On this International Dog Day, let's honor the exceptional search and rescue endeavors of these dogs following Turkey's tragic seismic events."

Shutterstock

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Federation shared the heartening tale of Balam, a remarkable search dog from the Mexican Red Cross, who played a vital role in rescuing a survivor from the rubble after the earthquakes in Turkey. Their message underlined the life-saving significance of these devoted animals.

UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) chose to celebrate the day by highlighting dogs' incredible role in providing essential psychosocial support to refugees. Their message emphasized the dogs' unique capacity to bring comfort and solace to those in need.

NATO's tribute was a compelling blend of history and modernity, capturing the enduring bond between humans and dogs. They shared historical images and contemporary snapshots of service dogs alongside a compelling sentiment: "On this International Dog Day, we invite you to savor a remarkable collection showcasing the boundless courage, intelligence, and loyalty of service dogs, and their profound connections with their human companions."