  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Grand Public Eid Prayers at Makkah and Madinah

Grand Public Eid Prayers at Makkah and Madinah

Published May 3rd, 2022 - 06:27 GMT
Grand Mosque
Muslim worshippers gather before the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca to attend the prayers of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which starts at the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on May 2, 2022. (Photo by Abdel Ghani BASHIR / AFP)
Highlights
Massive crowd attends Eid prayer at Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

Worshippers performed Eid Al Fitr prayer in Makkah and Medina on Monday morning.

Also ReadLibya to Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on MondayLibya to Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Monday

In Makkah, the prayer was performed at the Grand Holy Mosque and led by Imam of the Grand Mosque Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid.

In Madinah, the prayer was performed at the Prophet’s Holy Mosque. The prayer was attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah Region; and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Madinah Region.

The imams who led the prayer congratulated Muslims on the blessed Eid Al Fitr, praying to Allah to accept their fasting, prayers, charity and good deeds.

 

Tags:meccaEidEid Al-FitrMuslimsPrayers

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...