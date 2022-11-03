A guide to love the media

UNESCO in Jordan, in partnership with the Jordan Media Institute (JMI), is actively involved in providing media literacy for young people and the broader community in recognition of the distinct challenges of the current technologically complex era.

UNESCO and JMI’s efforts in this regard began in a joint initiative in 2016, and have continued through today, most recently in celebration of Global Media and Information Literacy Week, commemorated from October 24 to 31. This is a key week to reflect on how information and media content is accessed and assessed worldwide, both online and offline, according to a statement from UNESCO.

💡Are you news savvy?



Folllowing @UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week, check out IMPRESS' top tips for improving your media literacy! #GlobalMILWeek



Read now👉https://t.co/5FKbdoI1JR pic.twitter.com/2ylaxnIZby — IMPRESS (@impressreg) November 3, 2022

"In the current ecosystem of complex and sometimes contradictory messages and meanings, it is hard to conceive of the public good being advanced if the public is disempowered in the face of opportunities and threats. Each individual needs to be equipped with media and information literacy competencies to understand the stakes and to contribute to and benefit from information and communication opportunities”, said Min Jeong Kim, UNESCO Representative to Jordan, on the occasion of the 2022 MIL Global Week.

Hence, the “young generation” received particular attention this year both within the framework of the chief target audience of MIL training but as key actors and change-makers in favor of achieving media and information literate societies.

I can proudly say that I’ve had one of the best week of my life! Alhamdulillah Alhamdulilah!!! for the opportunities, new friendships and connections. #UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy week pic.twitter.com/1OrSOkHg2f — بشيرة🧕❤️ (@Idris_Bashira) October 29, 2022

Youth received particular attention in this year’s Global Media and Information Literacy Week through the Youth Forum organised on Monday by the Jordan Media Institute with the support of UNESCO. The forum involved short workshops and discussions to encourage youth to blog about media and information literacy and intercultural dialogue, the statement said.

Hence, the “young generation” received particular attention this year both within the framework of the the chief target audience of MIL training but as key actors and change-makers in favor of achieving media and information literate societies. of change, social transformations, peace and sustainable development”.

Closing session of the global media and information literacy week.

an imperative to fight against disinformation and build trust.#GlobalMILWeek2022 #globalmilweek pic.twitter.com/BWDqb5UGL1 — Adedayo.M.I🏮 (@Dayo_box) October 28, 2022

In 2020, the Jordanian government approved a four-year national strategy on Media and Information Literacy (2020-2023) under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. Additionally, the National Centre for Curriculum Development (NCCD) has recently launched a media education curriculum framework for schools, meant to integrate media concepts into most subjects across all levels of education in the Kingdom, including in private and public schools. The JMI is the implementing arm of the national strategy, the statement added.

Researching & confirming the information you read will not only slow the spread of misinformation but will also groom your inner fact-checker! This Global Media & Information Literacy Week, 3 tips by Digital Media Literacy Advocate @BrittaniKollar on what’s news & what’s not. pic.twitter.com/ZBTR5waO86 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) October 30, 2022

Mirna Abu Zaid, Dean of the JMI commented: “For decades, investing in education has been the drive of development for countries. In this digital era, societies need empowerment in Media and Information Literacy skills, especially youth to engage and thrive in the virtual space. Whether interacting on the social platforms or engaging with the virtual reality, for entertainment or education, or seeking knowledge, the key word is discernment. The joint Media Information Literacy programs between UNESCO and JMI address this need to serve the cause of public interest”.