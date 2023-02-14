Heart-shaped island up for sale on Valentine's Day

ALBAWABA - A part of the famous heart-shaped island in Croatia is up for sale on Valentine's Day.

Galesnjak Island was discovered for the first time in 2009 when Google Earth recorded its unique shape, a heart-shaped Island. Due to its unique shape, it was nicknamed the "Island of Love."

In time for Valentine’s Day, there is part of a heart shaped island in Croatia that per the story celebs like Beyonce, Michael Jordan and Jeff Bezos have visited with their yachts that’s for sale for about $11 milllion. pic.twitter.com/Dzc0u0FhLD — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) February 14, 2023

A part of Galesnjak Island is offered for sale for $11 million. Some said that the timing is just perfect as it is Valentine's Day and what is a perfect way to show love than buying your lover a part of a heart-shaped Island?

The Island is located in the Pašman Canal of the Adriatic Sea and it is locally known as "Galešnjak." It is a super famous island since Beyoncé spent her 39th birthday party there and stayed for multiple days.

Michael Jordan paid a visit to Galesnjak Island last year as well as, Jeff Bezos, according to Silvestro Kardum, a representative for the owner, told Reuters.