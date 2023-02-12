Singles to-do list on Valentine's Day

ALBAWABA - Shops and malls are adorned with red-colored objects, from teddy bears to heart-shaped gift items in preparation for Valentine's Day.

While couples are already buying expensive roses and gifts to celebrate with their loved ones, Albawaba created a to-do list for all the singles around the world.

If you still have no date for Valentine's Day, here's what you can do:

1. Invite yourself to dinner

Having dinner alone is always a good idea, even if it's not Valentine's Day. People need outings to enjoy themselves and appreciate the hard work they are doing every day.

2. Spend time with your single friends

Because single people need each other on this special day, organize a fun night at your place and invite your friends, who are single, to celebrate Valentine's Day with you.

Or, you can treat yourself to a bingo night with your friends, head to a theater, watch a play, or attend an art gallery together.

3. Spend time with your family

Because a person's first love experience begins with parents and the family particularly, spend some time with your family and show them a better way to celebrate love and get them gifts.

4. Go to a spa

Spoil yourself on Valentine's Day with a massage session, get a new haircut or some pedicures to experience a new change in your daily routine. In fact, everybody needs to treat themselves and try some new stuff every once in a while.

5. Go shopping

Getting yourself something you've always wanted to buy or doing some shopping on Valentine's Day will definitely change the mood and fill your time. It doesn't have to be an expensive or unique item as long as you like it, stop looking at it through the shop's glass, instead, bring it to your room.

6. Netflix and chill

On Valentine's day it may help to avoid crowded places filled with couples by staying at home, making some popcorn and watching a movie or a series you have been dying to see. But even with that, avoid romantic films because they may trigger a feeling of loneliness. Try to watch something funny, an action story or even enjoy adrenaline rush by watching horror.

7. Take your pet out

Who else would make you smile big than your beloved pet? Those who have friendly animals can enjoy a couple of hours by taking them out for a walk in a park or even going with them to the vet for grooming, or a nice bath.

8. Leave your town

If you can't leave the country, book a ticket to any nearby place outside the town you're living in to enjoy new natural views and take some pictures. You can also meet some new people and learn about their cultures.

9. Outdoor activities

If you are bored of everyday inside-home activities, try some new experiences by hitting the road and doing new stuff, such as skydiving, skiing, camping and hiking.

10. Do some sports

Put your sports shoes on and go to the gym to try some new sports moves and stretches. If you don't want to do some sports, try to relax by attending a Yoga session whether inside the gym, or outdoors to enjoy nature's beauty and serenity.