Hezbollah Video 'Advises' Israelis on How to Emigrate From Israel!

Hezbollah has published a new informercial that seems to be trying to be comedic, "advising" Israelis on how to emigrate from Israel.

The video, shared by Hezbollah-affiliated reporter Ali Shoeib on Monday, says it's produced by the "Sheikh Jarrah Hijra Agency," an apparent reference to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem which was a flashpoint of conflict in recent weeks between Israelis and Palestinians.

"Dear Israeli settlers, most of you travel for tourism, however, have you tried travel for immigration?" starts the video after showing the hashtag #BYE_BYE and a map of "occupied Palestine."

The video states that it aims to provide "hints and tips" on how to emigrate from Israel to other countries.

According to Hezbollah, step 1 of the emigration process involves packing the smallest number of bags possible. The terrorist organization recommends bringing two suitcases at most.

Step 2 of Hezbollah's travel plan is making sure not to bring any weapons to the airport, not even your personal dagger. "No one likes to see one of God's chosen people being scolded at the door of a plane," stresses the video.

The Lebanese terrorist movement also reminds travelers to pack some snacks for the trip.

Hezbollah also advised Israelis to leave their keys by their doors, as well as a note with their future addresses so that Hezbollah can send their furniture later.

If plane tickets aren't available, Hezbollah helpfully reminds Israeli travelers that boat rides are an option as well.

The terrorist movement advised Israelis to "avoid being deceived again with promises of the homeland."

"Your displacement around the world is your gift from God," says Hezbollah in the video, adding that Israelis could "avoid all this hardship" and stay in their homes "provided [they] exchange [their] Israeli passport for a Palestinian one."

Considering Palestinian terrorist groups have often called for the murder of Jews around the world, exchanging an Israeli passport for a Palestinian one may not be a healthy option for Jews.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is set to speak on Tuesday after staying silent throughout the entire Operation Guardian of the Walls which took place in recent weeks.

