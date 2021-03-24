How is Kuwait Fighting Corruption?

The Public Authority for Combating Corruption, Nazaha, has signed an agreement with the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), according to which the institute will conduct a study on ‘indicators and questionnaires for Kuwait’s strategy to enhance integrity and combat corruption’, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

Deputy Secretary-General for the Prevention Sector at Nazaha, Eng. Abrar Al-Hammad, said in a press statement this project is considered the second project signed with the KISR and comes as one of the steps for implementing Kuwait’s strategy to enhance integrity and combating corruption.

#WATCH#Kuwait crown prince: Royals are not above the law in the fight against corruption



According to reports, Sheikh Nawaf said in a televised address to the public that “no offender will escape punishment”



READ: https://t.co/A0jdu7RqNV pic.twitter.com/cNG5IVX6cY — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) August 24, 2020

The sources pointed out that it is based on building indicators to measure the implementation of the initiatives contained in the strategy, and opinion polls that measure various topics such as the extent of private sector’s confidence in the business environment in general, the extent of satisfaction of users of public services and the ease of obtaining them without intermediation or bribery.

Hundreds protested in front of #Kuwait 's 🇰🇼 parliament on Wednesday evening against the state's perceived unwillingness to fight corruption, in a country where such events have periodically triggered political crises.🔽🔽 pic.twitter.com/hKbfoag71F — A21 Middle East News (@a21middleeastn1) November 7, 2019

Al-Hammad added, “The project also deals with the extent to which citizens and residents benefit from the awareness programs carried out by Nazaha to enhance the concepts of integrity and awareness of the dangers of corruption and ways to combat it and the citizen’s role in combating corruption, in addition to the extent of public confidence in the whistleblower protection system.”

Kuwait fight against corruption reached its climax, says Kuwaiti PM Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. He also says “No one is above the law.” Sounds like bad news for Najib, Jho Low and Co. #1MDB #ECRL #MPP #TSGPP pic.twitter.com/NAe5YxOUDV — ExposingKlepto (@ExposingKlepto) July 12, 2020

She indicated the project also lists the most important public services provided by ministries and government agencies to citizens and residents, and identifies areas where corruption occurs and identifies which groups are most vulnerable to corruption risks, stressing at the same time the importance of joint cooperation that the authority pursues with government agencies, whether our partners in implementing a special strategy or all government agencies in order to support the implementation of all strategic initiatives and mechanisms to measure their progress.

This article has been adapted from its original source.