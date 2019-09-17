Italy Showcases Saudi Heritage in Rome Exhibit

Saudi tourism and culture chiefs have joined forces to stage a major exhibition in Italy showcasing the heritage of the Kingdom and the Arabian Peninsula.

Titled “Trade Routes in Arabian Peninsula: Masterpieces of the Monuments of Saudi Arabia through the Ages,” the expo will run for three months at the National Roman Museum in the Italian capital Rome from late October this year.





Organized by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) in cooperation with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture, the cultural heritage display is one of the most important international Saudi exhibitions.

