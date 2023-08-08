Jeddah court transfers guardianship to facilitate female teacher's marriage

ALBAWABA- In a groundbreaking decision, the Jeddah Personal Status Court handed down a ruling to transfer the guardianship of a 39-year-old teacher to the Sharia Court, aiming to pave the way for her long-sought marriage.

According to Okaz News, the ruling follows the rejection of her marriage proposals by her father, who expressed concerns about the compatibility of their lineages.

Taking her case to the court, the determined teacher presented her plea, underscoring her earnest desire for marriage as she aspires to establish a family, especially given her advancing age.

Despite numerous suitors who expressed interest, one of whom was a highly qualified Muslim resident of the Kingdom from Asia, her father and family consistently blocked her attempts at marital union, citing familial considerations. Among these suitors was a well-established individual in a reputable position, who went the extra mile by proposing not once but twice, only to be met with persistent rejection.

This landmark legal maneuver, transferring guardianship to the Sharia Court, marks a significant step towards addressing the teacher's resolute wish for marriage and the fulfillment of her dreams of creating a family.

This ruling sends a strong message about the importance of individuals' agency and aspirations in the face of traditional constraints, underlining the evolving nature of personal status matters in contemporary Saudi society.

