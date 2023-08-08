  1. Home
  3. Saudi cabinet establishes independent body for Holy Mosques

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 8th, 2023 - 08:23 GMT
Saudi King
King Salman bin Abdulaziz. Twitter/@SaudiNews50
Highlights
The General Presidency will now become the "General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque," holding financial and administrative autonomy and responsibility for services, maintenance, and development.

ALBAWABA- The Saudi Cabinet, led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has established the "Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque," with a direct link to the king.

 This new entity will oversee imams, muezzins, and religious activities at the two mosques, along with education, under the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

 According to Saudi News Agency, the General Presidency will now become the "General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque," holding financial and administrative autonomy and responsibility for services, maintenance, and development.

 Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais will head the "Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque," while Tawfiq Al-Rabiah will lead the "General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque." This move aims to enhance oversight and management of these revered sites.

