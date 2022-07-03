Jordan Announces Eid Al Adha Holiday

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Saturday issued a circular announcing a public holiday extending from Friday, July 8, until Tuesday, July 12, as the nation marks Eid Al Adha.

The circular excluded ministries and public institutions whose work requires otherwise, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The holiday, which falls on the 10th day of the 12th month of the Hijri calendar, Dhul Hijja, is the feast marking the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, which Muslims of sufficient means are required to perform at least once in their lifetime.

Eid Al Adha means “feast of sacrifice” and during the holiday Muslims slaughter livestock, cattle or camels and distribute the meat to the needy.