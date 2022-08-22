  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Jordan Arrests Four Drug Suspects in 24 Hours

Jordan Arrests Four Drug Suspects in 24 Hours

Published August 22nd, 2022 - 07:35 GMT
four suspects
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) has implemented several raids over the past 24 hours, which have resulted in the arrest of four suspects in two separate cases of drug trafficking in Amman and Northern Shouneh, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said on Sunday. 

Also ReadJordan Makes The Biggest Drugs Bust up With 28 ArrestsJordan Makes The Biggest Drugs Bust up With 28 Arrests

In the Amman case, an AND team raided the safe house of three suspects who pointed guns at the security force, requiring AND agents to apply the rules of engagement before arresting the three suspects and seizing their weapons and drugs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

In the Northern Shouneh case, a security force team raided the safe house of a drug trafficker who is classified among the most wanted in the area, according to the PSD spokesperson. 

The suspect was arrested after security force personnel found him in possession of narcotic pills, the spokesperson added.


This article is adapted from its original source.

Tags:drugJordanPoliceJail

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...