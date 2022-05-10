Jordan King, Queen Awarded Path to Peace Award in New York

King Abdullah and Queen Rania will receive the Path to Peace Award in New York on Monday evening, during His Majesty’s working visit to the United States.

The award, presented by the Path to Peace Foundation affiliated with the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, comes in appreciation of Their Majesties’ role in promoting interfaith harmony and dialogue, as well as bolstering prospects for peace, and Jordan’s humanitarian efforts to host refugees, according to a Royal Court statement.

Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania receive the Path to Peace Award in New York, in appreciation of their role in promoting interfaith harmony and dialogue, bolstering prospects for peace, and #Jordan’s humanitarian efforts to host refugees#JORoyalVisit #USA pic.twitter.com/vdaYM5jHjW — RHC (@RHCJO) May 10, 2022

Also in New York, King Abdullah is scheduled to meet with the Jordanian American Physicians executive board and a number of distinguished Jordanian doctors in the United States, out of His Majesty’s keenness to reach out to Jordanian expatriates and hear about their achievements and suggestions.

The King also met with a number of Christian leaders in the United States to reaffirm the importance of safeguarding the Christian presence in the Middle East and protect Arab Christians’ rights in the holy land.

From New York, His Majesty heads to Washington to continue the working visit, which started on Friday.