Jordan Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria

A source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces Army said that the Northern Military Zone guards foiled on Sunday an attempt by a man to smuggle drugs by infiltrating the border from Syria.

Jordan's official news agency Petra said the guards seized large quantities of drug pills with the man.

The forces applied the rules of engagement and arrested him.



The narcotics seized were referred to the competent security authorities, the sources said.

Jordan imposes strict security measures on its side of the border with Syria in light of the situation on the other side of the border.

