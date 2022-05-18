  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Jordanians Are Happy! Care to Know Why?

Jordanians Are Happy! Care to Know Why?

Published May 18th, 2022 - 10:15 GMT
Independence Day of Jordan. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Independence Day of Jordan. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Independence Day celebrations to kick off on May 25

Celebrations commemorating the 76th Independence Day of Jordan will begin on Wednesday, May 25, lasting for three days in all governorates of the Kingdom, the Prime Ministry announced on Tuesday. The events will start at 5 pm on Wednesday in designated areas across the Kingdom.

Also ReadTwo Jordanian Films Win Prestigious Awards Two Jordanian Films Win Prestigious Awards

According to the scheduled programme, activities for this year's Independence Day aim to revive the national occasion in a befitting manner and to create a sense of joy for people after experiencing difficult circumstances in the past two years due to the pandemic.

Celebrations will also feature a variety of national artistic performances, musical performances by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, and airs shows performed by the Royal Jordanian Falcons and Royal Jordanian Air Force.

National folk, theatrical and artistic performances, entertainment for children of different age groups, and displays of fireworks in all governorates of the Kingdom will be included as well. The Prime Ministry also launched a special logo to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Jordan to be used by people throughout the three days of activities.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Independence DayJordan

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...