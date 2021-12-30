Kazakhstan Scraps The Death Penalty

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev on Wednesday signed a bill, completely abolishing the death penalty in the country, the presidency said in a statement.

Last week, Kazakhstan’s parliament had passed the bill that would abolish capital punishment, a move that would mark a significant policy change for the Central Asian country, according to local reports.

President #Tokayev of 🇰🇿 signs Law on abolishing death penalty and Law on Commissioner for Human Rights,expanding powers of Ombudsperson. These laws further ensure political modernization and protection of human rights in #Kazakhstan. #AbolishDeathPenalty.https://t.co/1cLmCe4yo7 — MFA Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 (@MFA_KZ) December 29, 2021

The law completely excluded the death penalty from the country’s Criminal Code.

On Jan. 2, 2021, Tokayev signed a decree ratifying the UN’s Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.