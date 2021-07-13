Kuwait Customs Seize 2.220 Million Bags of Narcotics

Kuwait customs has seized 2.220 million bags of narcotics at the country’s Shuwaikh port, state news agency KUNA reported.

The narcotics were found in three containers left behind for over 90 days in the port, the report added.

The first container contained 111,000 bags of the narcotic substance Paan, the second had 109 bags, and the third 2 million bags, the General Administration of Customs said.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday the seizure and confiscation of a huge amount of various narcotics in addition to some unlicensed arms and ammunition between January 1 & May 31➡️ https://t.co/EnGJ1gJNoF pic.twitter.com/mDiFmoV7Gh — headline.kwt® (@HeadlineKwt) July 5, 2021

The administration said people attempting to smuggle narcotics and prohibited goods would be prosecuted.

Earlier in July, security officials in Saudi Arabia thwarted several attempts to smuggle large quantities of drugs into the Kingdom.

Coastal patrols in the Eastern Province had foiled a bid to sneak 495,481 amphetamine tablets into the country, while naval patrols in Khafji in the Eastern Province had stopped 241 kilograms of hashish and 419,000 amphetamine pills getting through.

Maritime security officers in the Tabuk region had also undermined a smuggling operation involving 334,000 amphetamine tablets.