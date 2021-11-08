The La Palma Volcano Continues to Spew Lava With Endless Tremors

ALBAWABA - The volcano in La Palma, the Spanish Island of the Canaries, shows no signs of ending. The volcano erupted on 19 September but it is still going strong in spewing lava six weeks after the initial blast. Experts say this can go on for the next three months or even longer.



Graphic posts on the social media continue to go strong. Accompanying the lava, which has caused the main cone of the volcano to collapse has lead to overflow from a secondary opening.

M4.9 #earthquake hit La Palma. Earlier, part of the volcano's main cone collapsed on the island. Lava has started to overflow from a secondary opening. pic.twitter.com/yHJC1LXZ9k — Mariska Schalekamp (@MariskaSchalek1) November 7, 2021

In consequence, the Island has become covered with ash and with a widening environmental issue that is causing devastation to the fauna of the island. Birds for example are finding it difficult to live with no food sources.

Spain La Palma: (Nov 7) The impact of the volcano La Palma in fauna.Birds look for food in an environment covered by ash and with a shortage of trophic resources. This pair of caves (Corvus corax) shows the daily effort for survival, explains biologist Manuel Nogales, of the pic.twitter.com/tbCis2SAGO — World News 24 (@DailyWorld24) November 7, 2021

Much earthquakes are accompanying the volcano and tremors are being registered on a daily 24-hour basis with the Richter Scale moving anything from 4.5 point magnitude to 3.0 and 2.0 as the lava spews into the night sky. In one case, 27 earthquakes were registered overnight.

It is a travesty. The Cumbre Vieja volcano has so far destroyed more than 2000 buildings, it has covered, both lava and ash, 970 hectares of land and more than 7000 people evacuated from their lands as provided by news on social media platforms.

Exit of one of the lava tubes of #LaPalma volcano pic.twitter.com/2UKcsd1hZQ — Amazing Physics (@amazing_physics) November 4, 2021



Pollution from the continual eruptions is causing environmental havoc and breathing problems. Authorities are advising people to stay in their homes as much as possible and not to wounder outside unless its absolutely necessary.

One tweet put it thus: "Mesmerizing, yet destructive. The La Palma volcano is showing no signs of slowing, entering its 7th week of activity on the Canary Islands. 2,600 buildings have been destroyed and there have been 35,000 earthquakes/tremors.

Mesmerizing, yet destructive. The La Palma volcano is showing no signs of slowing, entering its 7th week of activity on the Canary Islands. 2,600 buildings have been destroyed and there have been 35,000 earthquakes/tremors. pic.twitter.com/A9X4LwcDrD — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) November 3, 2021



The Canaries is a Spanish set of islands in the Atlantic ocean 100 kilometers west of Morocco. The archipelago constitutes eight main Islands Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa. There are smaller islands and islets including Alegranza, Isla de Lobos, Montaña Clara, Roque del Oeste, and Roque del Este. The islands are located in the sothern most tip off Spain. They are a popular tourist destination.

