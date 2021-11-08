  1. Home
The La Palma Volcano Continues to Spew Lava With Endless Tremors

Published November 8th, 2021 - 12:11 GMT
Mount Cumbre Vieja
Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts spewing out a column of smoke, ash and lava as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - The volcano in La Palma, the Spanish Island of the Canaries, shows no signs of ending. The volcano erupted on 19 September but it is still going strong in spewing lava six weeks after the initial blast. Experts say this can go on for the next three months or even longer.


Graphic posts on the social media continue to go strong. Accompanying the lava, which has caused the main cone of the volcano to collapse has lead to overflow from a secondary opening. 

In consequence, the Island has become covered with ash and with a widening environmental issue that is causing devastation to the fauna of the island. Birds for example are finding it difficult to live with no food sources. 

Much earthquakes are accompanying the volcano  and tremors are being registered on a daily 24-hour basis with the Richter Scale moving anything from 4.5 point magnitude to 3.0 and 2.0 as the lava spews into the night sky. In one case, 27 earthquakes were registered overnight.

It is a travesty. The Cumbre Vieja volcano has so far destroyed more than 2000 buildings, it has covered, both lava and ash, 970 hectares of land and more than 7000 people evacuated from their lands as provided by news on social media platforms.


Pollution from the continual eruptions is causing environmental havoc and breathing problems. Authorities are advising people to stay in their homes as much as possible and not to wounder outside unless its absolutely necessary. 

One tweet put it thus:  "Mesmerizing, yet destructive. The La Palma volcano is showing no signs of slowing, entering its 7th week of activity on the Canary Islands. 2,600 buildings have been destroyed and there have been 35,000 earthquakes/tremors.


It is nature and its way! 

From Wikipaedia: 
The Canaries is a Spanish set of islands in the Atlantic ocean 100 kilometers west of Morocco. The archipelago constitutes eight main Islands Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa. There are smaller islands and islets including Alegranza, Isla de Lobos, Montaña Clara, Roque del Oeste, and Roque del Este. The islands are located in the sothern most tip off Spain. They are a popular tourist destination. 
 


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

