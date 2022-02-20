Lebanese Singer Sami Clark Dies at 74

Famous Lebanese dubbed anime ballad singer Sami Clark died yesterday of a heart attack at the age of 74, sources said.

Possessing an operatic voice and great pronunciation gift for a number of languages, Clark started his career with foreign language songs like Mori Mori. He later sang “Tami,” in collaboration with the artist Elias Rahbani.

He later became famous, performing eighties the song of the dubbed series “Grendizer,” and the Arbic anime Treasure Island which marked his voice for a whole generation who grew up watching these cartoons.

When he decided to sing more commercial songs in Arabic, his songs quickly became popular, as he mixed many of them with clips in foreign languages, with a permanent decision for him to provide a lyrical atmosphere that reaches the young generation.

According to Archyde site, the late artist formed a musical trio with the artists Abdo Munther and the Little Prince, under the name “Golden Age – The Golden Age” in the recent years, and they held many concerts and participated in festivals, and they had private recordings, including 6 Gregorian hymns.