Little Girl in Bahrain Donates Hair to Kids With Cancer

R. Jael Patricia, aged six, made her way to Bahrain Cancer Society in support of a special cause. She donated her 33cm long hair to support kids with cancer.

“I wanted to donate my hair so kids who need a wig could have one too,” she said.

A grade 1 student at the Indian School Bahrain, Riffa campus, Jael Patricia has donated her hair to the Bahrain Cancer Society so that wigs made of real hair can be used by children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment.

Jael said: “I feel happy and proud to donate my hair for the cancer society in Bahrain. My parents were telling me about the pain and difficulties of the cancer patients who lose their hair during the treatment.

So, I decided to join hands with cancer society to support them, boosting their confidence level to face the world. I thank God for blessing me and providing this opportunity to make them happy.” Jael is daughter of Indian expatriates Raja Singh Jeba Kumar and Inbavathani Jaya Kowsalya, who work in American Mission Hospital (AMH).

The family hails from Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Her brother R. Phinehas is studying in grade VII at the ISB. Her mum said Jael had been growing her hair and never had a dramatic cut since 2019. Her parents said: “We are so proud of our daughter for understanding this act of kindness at her young age.

We really got inspired and motivated by some of our ISB students who are frequently doing such noble acts of kindness. We would like to appreciate the management for encouraging their students in doing such activities.” ISB Hon Chairman Prince S Natarajan, Hon. Secretary Saji Antony and Riffa campus Principal Pamela Xavier appreciated the student’s noble initiative for the society.

