London Newborn Baby Becomes the World's Youngest Coronavirus Victim

The newborn baby in London who became the world's youngest coronavirus victim is reportedly 'out of danger and recovering'.

The child's mother was rushed to hospital days ago with suspected pneumonia but her positive result was only known after the birth.

They were treated at separate hospitals - the baby at North Middlesex and the mother at a specialist infections hospital.

According to The Sun, the baby is now 'out of danger' and recovering well.

It is believed the baby was infected after the birth from coughs or sneezes and it was tested within minutes of its arrival.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has advised that healthy babies should not be separated from infected mums and can be breastfed.

Officials have advised the pregnant women and babies are at low risk from coronavirus and are likely to only endure mild symptoms.

Unlike other infections, the mortality rate of coronavirus does not curve at both age groups, but only among the elderly.

The news comes as the UK's coronavirus death rate doubled overnight to 21 and infections hit 1,140.

Meanwhile, Britain's over-70s will be told to stay at home for four months in a governmental bid to end the coronavirus crisis, it was revealed last night.

Mass isolating of the elderly - even if they are not ill - will begin within the next 20 days as Boris Johnson ratchets up efforts to tackle the UK's ballooning outbreak.

Although the drastic measures have been drawn up to protect those most vulnerable to the killer COVID-19 infection, it brings serious concerns about the wellbeing of pensioners cooped-up for such a long time.

Regular social outings will have to be scrapped and pangs of loneliness could compound an already stressful isolation experience, psychologists have warned.

Instructing the over-70s to remain indoors forms part of a wider package of emergency powers due to be officially rolled out by Downing Street this week.



Tomorrow NHS England will hand out new guidelines for hospitals which will tell trusts they can scrap routine surgery and outpatient appointments, the Sunday Telegraph reports. It comes as senior forecaster Julian Jessop warned the paper that Britain could suffer a six per cent drop in GDP over coming months.

Banning mass gatherings, allowing the police to detain suspected virus victims and forcing schools to stay open were already revealed to be part of the strategy going forward.

And last night the government's coronavirus blueprint was fleshed out further as more impending measures emerged:

Troops will be deployed to guard hospitals and supermarkets, where panic-buying unleashed carnage on Saturday

Thousands of private hospital beds will be drafted to relax the pressure on the NHS, which threatens to be overwhelmed as cases climb

Business will be urged to serve the national interest by overhauling production lines to instead manufacture essential medical equipment such as ventilators

Whole families will be told to isolate themselves even if just one member falls ill with coronavirus

The police are planning to sideline pursuing minor misdemeanors and only investigate crimes involving a loss of life to free up officers

The government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) yesterday advised that the next interventions - shielding the vulnerable and household isolation - 'will need to be instituted soon'.