Man behind viral blue or black dress murders wife

ALBAWABA- Keir Johnston, the creator of the viral post blue and black dress was charged with domestic violence and the attempted murder of his wife Grace Johnston on Monday at the High Court of Glasgow, Scotland.

According to New York Times, He allegedly committed 11 years of domestic violence acts against his wife Grace which led to near-death situations.

A man who gained global fame alongside his wife due to a dress that sparked a worldwide debate over if it was blue-black or white-gold is now facing charges of attempting to murder his spouse.#TheDress | #Scotlandhttps://t.co/HDjs4bJBTb — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) July 16, 2023

Violence like pinning his wife to the ground and compressing her neck, threatening her with a knife, and attempting to strangle her.

The 38-year-old denied the allegations against him stating that he never threatened his wife Grace with a knife and attempted to strangle her.

The viral dress caught the eyes of popular celebrities

"The dress that broke the Internet'' became such a viral hit that the couple made an appearance on the Ellen Show, where she gave them $10,000 and a trip to Grenada.

Keir's Mother in law dress also managed to attract the eyes of popular celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Beiber, and Taylor Swift where they shared it.

In an article by the Daily Mail UK, Keir Johnston also attempted to hit his wife through an open window and tried to force himself inside the car.

Grace was also dragged from a pub while head locked by Keir after she refused to leave with him.