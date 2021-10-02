Meet The World's Shortest Cow

  1. Home
Published October 2nd, 2021 - 06:49 GMT
A Bangladesh cow that reached a height of only 20 inches enters Guinness World Records
Rani is the smallest cow in the world. (Twitter)
A Bangladesh cow that reached a height of only 20 inches before her death has now been recognized by Guinness World Records as the shortest cow ever.

Guinness said Rani, a Bhutanese cow that belonged to Dhaka farmer Kazi Sufian, measured only 20 inches high and weighed 57 pounds prior to her death at the age of 2.

Sufian said he knew from an early age that Rani would be too small to sell for meat, and he soon started to suspect the cow might be the smallest in the world.


"The other Bhuttis on the farm are twice Rani's size," he told Guinness World Records.

Rani became an online celebrity when Sufian began sharing videos and photos.

"More than 20,000 people turned up at the farm this week to catch a glimpse of Rani and take selfies with her," Sufian said in July.

Rani died in August after experiencing a swollen stomach from overeating and gas accumulation.

This article has been adapted from its original source

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

