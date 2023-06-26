Microscopic Louis Vuitton bag is set for auction

ALBAWABA- Louis Vuitton designed a handbag smaller than a grain of salt and the only way to see it is through a microscope. The handbag is currently being auctioned at the US artist collective MSCHF, which is known for its unique items for auction.

According to New York Post, MSCHF used a “stereolithographic process commonly used for making tiny mechanical biotech structures,” with the aid of biotechnology manufacturers.

Microscopic handbag by MSCHF for Pharrell's Joopiter auction (2023) pic.twitter.com/7IlMIaHxEy — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) June 14, 2023

MSCHF also shared on social media a picture of the bag on someone's finger, the bag looked like a grain of salt.

They also added that "There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturisation." As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller, its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier."

The CEO of MSCHF, Kevin Wiesner, claimed that he designed the bag to make fun of the fashion industry's trend toward smaller bags.

Image found on MSCHF's main Instagram account

The bag caught the attention of millions of people all around the world because it is the first of its type. Many individuals made hilarious comments about the bag in social media posts, such as:

"Finally a bag that fits all this cash'

"Imagine you drop it"

"I’m gonna steal it and eat it so no one can have it"

Not to worry, when you purchase the bag it comes with a microscope so you can view it whenever you want!