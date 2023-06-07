Louis Vuitton under fire for turning from brand into trademark

ALBAWABA - Louis Vuitton, one the world's most famous luxury brands, is rebuked by many for turning from a brand into a trademark.

According to a report by the French investigative newspaper Mediapart, Louis Vuitton is nowadays ditching the standers it was built on. The newspaper also claimed that the products the company is producing are far from being creative.

Mediapart added that the company currently cares more about quantity than quality as more bags, which prices ranging between $1200 and $35,000, look almost the same without the uniquity that the French brand used to take care of.

LVMH : Derrière l’apparat, les galères des petites mains (3/6)

Bas salaires : les maroquinières de Louis Vuitton débrayent via @Mediapart https://t.co/jXWN09Kjcu — Jane-O. φ agent classe 3 🍒🌿🐝🔻🐢 #NUPES (@Jn_Bllt) April 26, 2023

Louis Vuitton, which is owned by the LVMH group, no longer adheres to the standards it promotes, as the products it sells have become far from “craft” and “mastery”, and reliance has increased on automated machines to produce larger quantities. with the aim of increasing profit.

Nevertheless, Louis Vuitton according to Mediapart is paying workers a cheap salary in comparison to the exorbitant profits, which reached around 14 billion euros in 2022.